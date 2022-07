Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren trapped in illegal mining case

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren trapped in mining lease allotment case. Supreme Court adjourned hearing in mining lease case. This is a case related to mining lease.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 08:08 PM IST

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren trapped in mining lease allotment case. Supreme Court adjourned hearing in mining lease case. This is a case related to mining lease.