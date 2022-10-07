NewsVideos

Jharkhand: Cruelty to girl in Dumka, burnt alive for refusing to marry

|Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 01:38 PM IST
A shocking case has come to light from Dumka, Jharkhand where a girl was burnt alive for refusing to marry. The condition of the girl remains critical.

