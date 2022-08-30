Jharkhand High Court takes suo motu cognizance in Ankita murder case
Jharkhand High Court has taken suo motu cognizance in the Ankita murder case. The High Court has sought a report on the matter from the DGP of Jharkhand. Apart from this, the court has directed the police to provide security to the family members of the girl student.
