Jharkhand High Court takes suo motu cognizance in Ankita murder case

Jharkhand High Court has taken suo motu cognizance in the Ankita murder case. The High Court has sought a report on the matter from the DGP of Jharkhand. Apart from this, the court has directed the police to provide security to the family members of the girl student.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 06:13 PM IST

Jharkhand High Court has taken suo motu cognizance in the Ankita murder case. The High Court has sought a report on the matter from the DGP of Jharkhand. Apart from this, the court has directed the police to provide security to the family members of the girl student.