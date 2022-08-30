NewsVideos

Jharkhand High Court takes suo motu cognizance in Ankita murder case

Jharkhand High Court has taken suo motu cognizance in the Ankita murder case. The High Court has sought a report on the matter from the DGP of Jharkhand. Apart from this, the court has directed the police to provide security to the family members of the girl student.

Aug 30, 2022
