Jharkhand: Relief from Supreme Court to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in mining lease case

| Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 01:30 PM IST

The Supreme Court has given its verdict today on a petition filed against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. In the mining lease case, the Supreme Court overturned the High Court's decision and Hemant Soren has got relief in this matter.