Jharkhand School Holiday: Officers reprimanded for Friday holiday

A case related to school holiday has come to light in Jamtara, Jharkhand, where instead of Sunday, schools were being given holiday on Friday. Due to this, the education minister has also reprimanded the officers.

| Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

