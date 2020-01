Jharkhand: Stone pelting on rally held in support of Citizenship law in Giridih

BJP took out the Tiranga Yatra in Giridih on Sunday in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), on which some people against CAA pelted stones at Maulana Azad Chowk. This caused a stampede in the journey. #CAA #CitizenshipLaw #Giridih #Jharkhand #ZeeNews