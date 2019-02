J&K: 12 CRPF jawans martyred in terror attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed

At least 12 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed after terrorists targeted a convoy with an explosive at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district today. Terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack. According to officials, the death toll could go up as several others were injured.