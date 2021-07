J&K: Article 370 Abrogation is going to complete 2 years, Mehbooba Mufti's 'provocation-plan' continues

Calling the BJP the "modern East India Company", former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said whatever was illegally "snatched from the people" of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. It will have to be returned with interest.