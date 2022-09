J&K: 'Ghulam Nabi will announce new party in 10 days' - Azad's big announcement at Baramulla rally

Ghulam Nabi Azad: Ghulam Nabi Azad has decided to form a new party. Today he said in a rally that he will announce a new party in the next 10 days.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 03:39 PM IST

