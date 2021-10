J&K: Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Srinagar, will review security at 12:30 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Srinagar airport in Jammu and Kashmir on his three-day visit on Saturday. He will preside over the security review meeting at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar at 12.30 pm. After that, at 6 pm, he will inaugurate the first direct international flight between Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.