J&K: Statehood would be given back at an appropriate time, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said that the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Amendment Bill 2021 has nothing to do with the statehood of the union territory. He urged the opposition members to not oppose it just for the sake of politics. Shah asserted that the Bill does not mention anything about not granting statehood to the union territory.