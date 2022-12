videoDetails

J&K: Three Lashkar terrorists killed in encounter with security forces, involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandits

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

The news of an encounter between terrorists and security personnel has come to the fore in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter is taking place in Munjh Marg area of Shopian district, in this encounter three Lashkar terrorists have been killed.