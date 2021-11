Jodhpur: One person killed, 10 others injured after speeding Audi car rammed into roadside makeshift huts

One person was killed and 10 others were injured after a speeding Audi car rammed into roadside makeshift huts at AIIMS road in Jodhpur on Tuesday morning. The car also hit many two-wheelers on the road. All the injured were rushed to the nearby AIIMS hospital, where one succumbed to injuries and eight others are undergoing treatment, police said.