Joshimath Crisis: Opposition to vacate hotel in Joshimath, local people create ruckus. Hindi News

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 05:14 PM IST

In Joshimath, Uttarakhand, the work of razing the dilapidated buildings is starting. Under this campaign, those hotels, houses and buildings are being demolished, which have been declared unsafe to live in. On the other hand, the administration had to return when the local people opposed them.