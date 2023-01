videoDetails

Joshimath Sinking: After the meeting, Chamoli's DM Himanshu Khurana says, 'Interim compensation of 1.5 lakhs to be given'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

A meeting was held between the local people and the administration regarding the cracks in the wall in Joshimath today. In this meeting, Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana said, 'Interim compensation of 1.5 lakh will be given.'