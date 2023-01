videoDetails

Joshimath Sinking: Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat Comments On Matter Of Cracked Houses

| Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 02:08 PM IST

Bulldozers are being run on houses with severe cracks in Uttarakhand's Joshimath. Regarding this, former CM of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat said, 'Compensation policy should be made'. As per reports, Former CM Harish Rawat can also meet CM Dhami today.