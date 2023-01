videoDetails

Joshimath Sinking: Trouble increased in Joshimath, weather may worsen due to snowfall

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

The trouble of the people living in Joshimath may increase further. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather can be bad due to snowfall. So there an important meeting has been held in Delhi under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah on the Joshmanth crisis.