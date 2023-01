videoDetails

Joshimath Sinking: Uttarakhand's CM Dhami makes a big statement says, 'Disaster came due to many reasons'

| Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given a big statement on the matter of cracks in the houses in Joshimath. He says, 'The disaster has come in Joshimath due to many reasons'.