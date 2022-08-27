JP Nadda attacked the Telangana government during the rally in Warangal

BJP has already started preparations to win the Telangana Assembly elections. Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda is on a Telangana tour. During this, while addressing a rally in Warangal, he targeted the TRS government.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 10:44 PM IST

BJP has already started preparations to win the Telangana Assembly elections. Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda is on a Telangana tour. During this, while addressing a rally in Warangal, he targeted the TRS government.