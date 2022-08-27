NewsVideos

JP Nadda attacked the Telangana government during the rally in Warangal

BJP has already started preparations to win the Telangana Assembly elections. Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda is on a Telangana tour. During this, while addressing a rally in Warangal, he targeted the TRS government.

Aug 27, 2022
BJP has already started preparations to win the Telangana Assembly elections. Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda is on a Telangana tour. During this, while addressing a rally in Warangal, he targeted the TRS government.

