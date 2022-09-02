NewsVideos

JP Nadda Haryana Visit: JP Nadda on 'Mission Haryana'

Addressing a public meeting in Haryana, BJP President JP Nadda said that PM Modi has given the people of the country the protection shield of the vaccine. He said that India gave free vaccine to 50 countries to fight the corona crisis.

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 03:12 PM IST
Addressing a public meeting in Haryana, BJP President JP Nadda said that PM Modi has given the people of the country the protection shield of the vaccine. He said that India gave free vaccine to 50 countries to fight the corona crisis.

All Videos

Sonali Phogat Death Case: Goa Police called Sonali Phogat's family members
13:37
Sonali Phogat Death Case: Goa Police called Sonali Phogat's family members
Bihar: Posters projecting Nitish as PM candidate for 2024 elections put up outside JDU office
8:0
Bihar: Posters projecting Nitish as PM candidate for 2024 elections put up outside JDU office
PM Modi Kerala Visit: Nitish retaliates on PM Modi's statement
2:45
PM Modi Kerala Visit: Nitish retaliates on PM Modi's statement
Bihar: Posters put up outside JDU office in support of Nitish regarding PM candidate
8:43
Bihar: Posters put up outside JDU office in support of Nitish regarding PM candidate
WATCH: Indian PM Modi commissions first home-built carrier - INS Vikrant
WATCH: Indian PM Modi commissions first home-built carrier - INS Vikrant

Trending Videos

13:37
Sonali Phogat Death Case: Goa Police called Sonali Phogat's family members
8:0
Bihar: Posters projecting Nitish as PM candidate for 2024 elections put up outside JDU office
2:45
PM Modi Kerala Visit: Nitish retaliates on PM Modi's statement
8:43
Bihar: Posters put up outside JDU office in support of Nitish regarding PM candidate
WATCH: Indian PM Modi commissions first home-built carrier - INS Vikrant
JP Nadda,jp nadda speech,Haryana,jp nadda haryana,jp nadda public meeting in haryana,jp nadda speech in haryana,jp nadda powerful speech in haryana,jp nadda news,jp nadda live,nadda speech,J P Nadda,jp nadda in haryana,pm narendra jp nadda,public meeting jp nadda,jp nadda public meeting in ambala haryana,Jagat Prakash Nadda,jp nadda bjp president,J. P. Nadda,jp nadda working president,jp nadda addresses public meeting in ambala haryana,Hindi News,breaking,