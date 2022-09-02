JP Nadda Haryana Visit: JP Nadda on 'Mission Haryana'

Addressing a public meeting in Haryana, BJP President JP Nadda said that PM Modi has given the people of the country the protection shield of the vaccine. He said that India gave free vaccine to 50 countries to fight the corona crisis.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

