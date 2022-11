JP Nadda's Wife Makes A Big Claim On BJP Win Ahead Of Himachal Pradesh Election

| Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

Voting is going to be held in Himachal Pradesh for the assembly elections today. But before this, Mallika Nadda, wife of BJP President JP Nadda, expressed full confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party and claimed that the BJP's slogan would be successful and the BJP government would be formed again in Himachal. Know the full statement.