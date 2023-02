videoDetails

Junaid Nasir Murder : Case of finding skeletons of Muslim youths, one of the accuse confess the crime

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

Junaid Nasir Murder Case: In the matter of burning alive two youths of Ghatmika, Rajasthan, after abduction, the police got a big success. While investigating the case, the police arrested one of the accused Rinku Saini Jhirka Ferozepur. Rinku Saini has accepted the allegation. Rinku told that he had carried out the crime along with his colleagues.