Jyotish Guru Show: Know how will be your day today

|Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
Know How will be your day, future, and answer to your every question in Jyotish Guru Show.

Indian, Sikh woman shot dead at Target in Canada
3:25
Khabren Khatakhat: BJP government for the seventh time in Gujarat, AAP may win in MCD.
9:27
Heart Attack: A 23-year-old teacher had a heart attack while praying in school
7:13
S. Jaishankar schools European Union on Oil and Gas imports in front of German Foreign minister
Volcanic eruption in two corners of the world, largest active volcano erupted in America
2:42
Volcanic eruption in two corners of the world, largest active volcano erupted in America

