Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA test of 'side business' of private schools

Sonam|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 11:34 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
With the beginning of the new session in schools, book shops in private schools have also been set up. Where parents are not only being forced to buy books of particular publishers from particular shops, but books of private publishers are also being sold at higher prices. Today we will show you the reality check of this side business of private schools. And will also raise voice for the rights of parents who have to pay the price of greed of private schools.

All Videos

DNA: Analysis of cab drivers' loss-making 'excuses'
Play Icon16:40
DNA: Analysis of cab drivers' loss-making 'excuses'
Taal Thok Ke: Congress's face Gourav Vallabh joins BJP
Play Icon42:47
Taal Thok Ke: Congress's face Gourav Vallabh joins BJP
Lok Sabha Election 2024: '5 power centres in Congress', says Sanjay Nirupam
Play Icon07:29
Lok Sabha Election 2024: '5 power centres in Congress', says Sanjay Nirupam
Robert Vadra made a big claim on Amethi seat
Play Icon00:57
Robert Vadra made a big claim on Amethi seat
Viral Video: Woman's Sensational Belly Dance To Helen's 'Mehbooba' Sets Internet Alight
Play Icon00:28
Viral Video: Woman's Sensational Belly Dance To Helen's 'Mehbooba' Sets Internet Alight

Trending Videos

DNA: Analysis of cab drivers' loss-making 'excuses'
play icon16:40
DNA: Analysis of cab drivers' loss-making 'excuses'
Taal Thok Ke: Congress's face Gourav Vallabh joins BJP
play icon42:47
Taal Thok Ke: Congress's face Gourav Vallabh joins BJP
Lok Sabha Election 2024: '5 power centres in Congress', says Sanjay Nirupam
play icon7:29
Lok Sabha Election 2024: '5 power centres in Congress', says Sanjay Nirupam
Robert Vadra made a big claim on Amethi seat
play icon0:57
Robert Vadra made a big claim on Amethi seat
Viral Video: Woman's Sensational Belly Dance To Helen's 'Mehbooba' Sets Internet Alight
play icon0:28
Viral Video: Woman's Sensational Belly Dance To Helen's 'Mehbooba' Sets Internet Alight