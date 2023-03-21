NewsVideos
K. Kavitha to appear before ED once again in Delhi Liquor Scam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Kavita will be presented before the ED today in Delhi Liquor scam. He will be questioned once again today in the case of liquor policy scam.

