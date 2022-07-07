Kaali Poster Controversy: Complaint filed against Leena and MP Mahua Moitra
A complaint has been lodged against Leena and MP Mahua Moitra in connection with the poster controversy of Maa Kaali at the Parliament Street police station in Delhi. In this case, a complaint has also been registered against Leena in Madhya Pradesh.
