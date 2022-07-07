Kaali Poster Controversy: Leena Manimekalai says 'Do not feel safe anywhere'

After the controversy over the new poster of the film 'Kaali', the director of the film 'Kaali', Leena Manimekalai again made a tweet. Leena wrote – Democracy became a machine of hatred. Leena further wrote – 'Trying to censor me'.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 03:31 PM IST

