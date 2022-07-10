NewsVideos

'Kaali' poster row: 'Blessings of Mother Kali on India,' says PM Modi

Amidst the poster controversy of Maa Kaali, PM Narendra Modi has given a statement on Maa Kaali. He said that India has the blessings of Mother Kaali. Let me tell you, Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai released the controversial poster of Maa Kaali. After that, the statement of TMC MP Mahua Moitra have added fuel to it. Later, Mamta Banerjee's party TMC also reacted to the issue. Listen to PM Modi's speech amidst Kaali poster controversy.

|Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 01:06 PM IST
Amidst the poster controversy of Maa Kaali, PM Narendra Modi has given a statement on Maa Kaali. He said that India has the blessings of Mother Kaali. Let me tell you, Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai released the controversial poster of Maa Kaali. After that, the statement of TMC MP Mahua Moitra have added fuel to it. Later, Mamta Banerjee's party TMC also reacted to the issue. Listen to PM Modi's speech amidst Kaali poster controversy.

All Videos

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Watch Exclusive Ground Report from outside PM House
10:9
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Watch Exclusive Ground Report from outside PM House
Sri Lanka Protest: US appeals on Sri Lanka crisis
7:57
Sri Lanka Protest: US appeals on Sri Lanka crisis
Viral: Man chants Vande Mataram and jumps... but why?
3:3
Viral: Man chants Vande Mataram and jumps... but why?
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa may resign on July 13
5:41
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa may resign on July 13
Amarnath Cave Cloudburst: Could people's lives have been saved?
4:41
Amarnath Cave Cloudburst: Could people's lives have been saved?

Trending Videos

10:9
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Watch Exclusive Ground Report from outside PM House
7:57
Sri Lanka Protest: US appeals on Sri Lanka crisis
3:3
Viral: Man chants Vande Mataram and jumps... but why?
5:41
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa may resign on July 13
4:41
Amarnath Cave Cloudburst: Could people's lives have been saved?
modi speech today,PM Modi speech,Modi speech,pm modi speech today,pm modi latest speech,pm narendra modi speech,pm modi speech latest,pm narendra modi speech latest,narendra modi latest speech 2022,kaali poster controversy,Kaali poster,maa kaali,kaali movie,goddess Kaali,kaali maa controversy,kaali movie controversy,kaali controversy,kaali maa poster controversy,kaali cigarette,pm modi on kaali,modi kaali news,modi speech on kaali,pm modi live today,