'Kaali' poster row: 'Blessings of Mother Kali on India,' says PM Modi

Amidst the poster controversy of Maa Kaali, PM Narendra Modi has given a statement on Maa Kaali. He said that India has the blessings of Mother Kaali. Let me tell you, Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai released the controversial poster of Maa Kaali. After that, the statement of TMC MP Mahua Moitra have added fuel to it. Later, Mamta Banerjee's party TMC also reacted to the issue. Listen to PM Modi's speech amidst Kaali poster controversy.

| Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 01:06 PM IST

