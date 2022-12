videoDetails

Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case: NIA Claims Pakistani Connection In Its Chargesheet

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 01:13 PM IST

NIA has filed a charge sheet in Udaipur's Kanhaiyalal Murder Case. NIA has made a big disclosure in this charge sheet. NIA has claimed that the strings of Kanhaiya's murder are connected to Pakistan's Karachi.