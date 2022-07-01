Kanhaiyalal Murder Case Update: Big disclosure from the bike of accused Riyaz Attari

New revelations are being made one after the other in the Kanhaiyalal murder case. There has been a big disclosure about the accused Riyaz Attari. Actually Riyaz's bike number is RJ 27 AS 2611 which is related to Mumbai attack which was bought by the accused by paying more money.

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 05:56 PM IST

