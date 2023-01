videoDetails

Kanjhawala Accident : Eyewitness Nidhi arrests in 2020 drug smuggling case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 03:33 PM IST

The only eyewitness of the Kanjhawala Case has been revealed on Nidhi. According to Delhi Police, Nidhi has been arrested earlier in the NDPS case. Nidhi had reached Agra railway station via train carrying hemp from Telangana.