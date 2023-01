videoDetails

Kanjhawala Case: AAP Leader Atishi Marlena Makes A Big Statement in Delhi Girl Accident Case,says, 'Action should be taken against the police'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena makes a big statement in Delhi's Kanjhawala Case. Atishi has demanded strict action against the police and called them negligent.