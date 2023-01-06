NewsVideos
Kanjhawala Case : New CCTV footage surfaced in Anjali case

Shailender Kumar|Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Another new CCTV video of the Kanjhawala case has surfaced. In this video, the car of the accused is seen going at a high speed.

