Kanjhawala Case: Nidhi's friend makes a big claim on CCTV footage, says, ' she asked for a charger'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

Zee News questioned Nidhi's friend regarding a CCTV footage in Delhi's Kanjhawala Case. In response to this, Nidhi's friend made a big claim footage that, 'Nidhi came to ask for a phone's charger'.