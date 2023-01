videoDetails

Kanjhawala Case: Outrage among people outside Sultanpuri Police Station

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

The mystery of Delhi's Kanjhawala case has not been solved yet. There is anger in Anjali's family over the death of her daughter and they are protesting after reaching the Sultanpuri police station.