Kanjhawala Case: Police arrests the sixth accused Ashutosh
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jan 06, 2023, 08:54 AM IST
Delhi Police has arrested the sixth accused Ashutosh. All the accused had taken Ashutosh's car only during the accident.
