Kanjhawala Case's All Six Accused To Be Presented In Court Today, Makes Big Confession

| Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

All 6 accused will be produced in court today in Delhi's Kanjhawla Case. Accused have made a big confession in Anjali Accident Case. Accused said that they knew that Anjali had come under the car. and due to fear, they ran away with the vehicle.