Kanjhawala: Demand for CBI inquiry in Anjali case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

An explosive video has surfaced in the case of Anjali being dragged after hitting a Baleno in Kanjhawala of Delhi's Sultanpuri area on New Year's Eve. In this video, all the five accused are seen together after the accident. Watch exclusive visuals.