Kanjhawala Like Road Accident Takes Place in Agra, A Speeding Car Run Over A Man Due To Fog

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 03:20 PM IST

Delhi's Kanjhawala like case has come to light from Agra. The accident happened due to fog. The incident took place when a car ran over a man. After the accident, many vehicles kept on trampling the young man throughout the night due to which victim's body got divided into pieces.