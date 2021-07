'Kargil' a witness to the courage of the martyrs

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year to commemorate the supreme sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan. 22 years ago on this day, the bravehearts of the Indian Army, aided by the Indian Air Force, had given a crushing defeat to Pakistan in Kargil.