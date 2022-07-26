Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Rajnath Singh salutes the martyrs

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, today the Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the martyrs by visiting the National War Memorial. 23 years ago, on this day, India had given a crushing defeat to the Pakistan.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, today the Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the martyrs by visiting the National War Memorial. 23 years ago, on this day, India had given a crushing defeat to the Pakistan.