Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Rajnath Singh salutes the martyrs
On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, today the Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the martyrs by visiting the National War Memorial. 23 years ago, on this day, India had given a crushing defeat to the Pakistan.
On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, today the Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the martyrs by visiting the National War Memorial. 23 years ago, on this day, India had given a crushing defeat to the Pakistan.