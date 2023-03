videoDetails

Karnataka: BJP MP Scolds Woman For Not Wearing Bindi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 05:42 PM IST

BJP MP from Karnataka's Kolar district S Muniswamy scolded a woman for not wearing a bindi during an event on Women's Day and said, "You don't have brains, do you?" Is your husband still alive?