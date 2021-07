Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa submits his resignation to the Governor, know what could be the reason behind

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced his resignation with teary eyes at the end of his speech at the two-year anniversary celebrations of his government. After which, Yeddyurappa submitted his resignation to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan on Monday. After meeting the Governor, he said that the party leaders will choose the next CM.