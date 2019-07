Karnataka crisis: Minister DK Shivakumar escorted away from Mumbai hotel

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka, ten dissident Congress MLAs, residing at a hotel in Mumbai, have written to Mumbai Police seeking security cover ahead of senior Congress leader and minister DK Shivakumar's visit to the city. Shivakumar has, meanwhile, arrived in Mumbai in a bid to pacify the disgruntled MLAs. Watch this video to know more.