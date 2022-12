videoDetails

Karnataka Election 2023: Controversy over Salam Aarti in Karnataka, name will be changed to Sandhya Aarti

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 01:27 PM IST

Karnataka Politics heats up ahead of Elections. In Karnataka, Salam Aarti itself has been made an election issue. For years there was a demand to change the name of Salam Aarti. Accepting the demand, the Karnataka Government has named this Aarti as Sandhya Aarti and a circular will be issued soon regarding this.