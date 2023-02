videoDetails

Karnataka Murder: 20 Year Old Kills Delivery Boy for iPhone in Hassan

| Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

A shocking accident took place in Karnataka's Hassan. 20-year-old killed delivery boy for iPhone. Due to lack of money to be paid to delivery boy for iphone, accused killed him. As per latest reports, accused kept the dead body in his house for three days. The accused has been arrested by police.