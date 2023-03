videoDetails

Karnataka's former CM Yediyurappa's Helicopter accident averted

| Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 03:01 PM IST

An accident with the chopper of former Karnataka Chief Minister Yeddyurappa was averted by accident. During the landing of Yediyurappa's chopper in Kalaburagi area, the gusty wind blew away the slums nearby due to the storm from the blade. Seeing this, the pilot stopped the landing and survived the accident.