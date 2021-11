Kartarpur Corridor completes 2 years today

The Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated on 9 November 2019. Sri Kartarpur Sahib is of great importance in Sikhism, it is said that the first Guru of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, spent the last 18 years of his life in Narowal, Pakistan. The demand for Kartarpur Corridor for Kartarpur Sahib built in his memory was going on for a long time.