Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: Amit Shah asks for whom the atmosphere in J&K is not good?

| Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 12:14 AM IST

After the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the second visit of Home Minister Amit Shah in three years intensified the election rhetoric. Amit Shah announced many gifts for the state. At the same time, he responded to the opposition who made a ruckus on the atmosphere of Kashmir. Amit Shah has targeted family politics in Kashmir. Amit Shah said, yes the atmosphere in J&K is not good, but for whom?