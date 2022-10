Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: Communal clash against Mata's chowki in Ghaziabad

| Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

A shocking case has come to light from Ghaziabad where two communities clashed over the installation of Mata ki Chowki. It is being said that people from other communities tried to intimidate and even attack with a knife in protest against Mata's chowki. After which there was a fierce ruckus between the two communities. After getting information about the incident, the police took the lead and took action against the accused.